/‘Will not back down’: Jharkhand aspirants step up pressure on day 19 of recruitment row

"He is deliberately suppressing the matter because it seems he is trying to shield big names. L. Khiangte resigned, but who is the chairman in JSSC? Prashant Kumar. All the irregularities occurred during his tenure. When will he resign? When will he be arrested? Hemant Soren should tell us this. You have put such corrupt people in position, and then you say that you would do good work. How is this possible?... People in power are also involved somewhere...Hemant Soren cannot protect himself by making speeches. If not today, an investigation will be done tomorrow, and those who wrongfully acquired jobs would lose their jobs, and those who shielded them would also be punished," he asserted.