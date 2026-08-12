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‘Will not back down’: Jharkhand aspirants step up pressure on day 19 of recruitment row

Following reports of declining health among students, a medical team reached the protest site to conduct checkups.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
‘Will not back down’: Jharkhand aspirants step up pressure on day 19 of recruitment row

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