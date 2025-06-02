‘Will Obey Party’s Wishes’: Chirag Paswan On Contesting Bihar Elections

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan responded to his party's request to contest the upcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, stating that he will respect the party's decision, whatever it may be.

"I will obey my party's wishes. For now, we are yet to discuss it...,' he said.

On Sunday, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti hinted at the possibility of Union Minister and party president Chirag Paswan contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Bharti also revealed that during a recent state executive meeting, party leaders formally proposed that Paswan consider a larger role in Bihar politics.

"Chirag Paswan ji has said from every platform that Bihar is the centre of my politics...the whole of Bihar loves him. We had given him a formal proposal in the state executive meeting that he should come to Bihar and think about playing a bigger role. We are conducting a survey. The result of that survey will come, and if everything goes well, then I think that in the coming time, Chirag Paswan ji will seriously consider all these things and think about coming to Bihar and contesting elections," Bharti said.

Highlighting Paswan's commitment to Bihar, the LJP leader said, "He is working for the Biharis and does all his politics by focusing on his vision for Bihar. Will it not be right if Chirag Paswan Ji raises his voice from the Bihar Assembly and realises the vision of Bihar First, Bihari First?"

Earlier, Chirag Paswan asserted that there is "no vacancy" for the post of Chief Minister in Bihar, and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead a strong NDA government after the Assembly polls.

"There is no vacancy currently in Bihar for the post of CM. After the election results, under the leadership and vision of PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar will lead a strong NDA government. After the Bihar election results, the DA government will be formed," Paswan told reporters in Darbhanga.

In a significant political development in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has merged his political outfit, Aap Sabki Awaz (ASA), with the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government.