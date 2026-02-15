Advertisement
NewsIndiaWill PM Modi travel to Bangladesh for Tarique Rahmans oath ceremony on February 17?
INDIA BANGLADESH TIES

Will PM Modi travel to Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony on February 17?

India-Bangladesh ties: The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of Bangladesh is set be held on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament. The list of invited countries to the oath ceremony so far includes India, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and more. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Will PM Modi travel to Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony on February 17? PM Narendra Modi; Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman (Credit: File Photos/ANI)

India-Bangladesh ties: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman is set to take oath as the country's next Prime Minister on Tuesday. Notably, the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has extended an invitation to the leaders of 13 nations, including India, China, and Pakistan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of Bangladesh is set be held on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Invitation to attend oath ceremony 

The list of invited countries so far includes India, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, according to ANI, Prothom Alo reported.

Earlier, BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the upcoming government swearing-in ceremony, while underscoring the party's inclusive foreign policy vision "friends to all, malice to none".

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Milan remarked on the question of inviting South Asian leaders to the event, "I don't know exactly what they're doing, but hopefully they'll invite everyone. I don't know exactly, but he (PM Modi) should be invited. It's general courtesy. The organisers will do it. I hope the whole world will be with us."

Will PM Modi attend Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony? 

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on February 16 during his upcoming visit, and he will meet Prime Minister Modi on February 17.

Following their meeting, PM Modi and the French President will travel to New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Thus, it appears unlikely that PM Modi will travel to Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman’s oath ceremony, though there has been no official confirmation yet. However, New Delhi may instead send a senior official to attend the ceremony.

Bangladesh election results

The 2026 Bangladeshi general election, held on February 12, 2026, and it marked a major political shift. It was the first election after the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide majority in the 300-seat parliament, securing well over the 151 seats needed to form a government and positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the main opposition.

Meanwhile, following the victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Elections, the BNP held a press conference post-elections, and Tarique Rahman, on Saturday, emphasised that Bangladesh's foreign policy will prioritise the nation's interests, stating "people come first," including in relations with India.

(with ANI inputs) 

