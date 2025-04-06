Advertisement
PM MODI

Will PM Modi's Sri Lanka Visit Become Hope For Long-Standing Kachchativu Island Demand?

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor explained that PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit could resolve the Kachchativu Island dispute.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 12:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Will PM Modi's Sri Lanka Visit Become Hope For Long-Standing Kachchativu Island Demand? Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka has raised a question about whether it will bring attention to the Kachchativu Island issue, which has been at the center of a longstanding dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

The Kachchativu Island lies between India and Sri Lanka, just 26 kilometres away from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. Evidence of human civilization on the island dates back nearly 1,000 years. Historically, Kachchativu served as a stopping point and resting place for fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka.

Since independence, there has been a dispute between India and Sri Lanka over the Kachchativu Island. In 1974, Indira Gandhi's government recognised the island as part of Sri Lanka's territory, effectively ending India's claim over it. Although this decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, the verdict was not overturned. 

 

