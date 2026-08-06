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Will Rahul Gandhi agree to back Delimitation Bill after Kiren Rijiju approaches Congress?

The minister pressed the case that if the Opposition threw its weight behind an early reintroduction of the bill, it would pave the way for a quicker rollout of women's reservation in legislatures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Will Rahul Gandhi agree to back Delimitation Bill after Kiren Rijiju approaches Congress?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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