/Will Rahul Gandhi agree to back Delimitation Bill after Kiren Rijiju approaches Congress?

The roots of the standoff go back to April, when Congress MP Manish Tewari explained that the Opposition had mounted stiff resistance to the bill and ultimately defeated it in the Lok Sabha, driven by concerns that delimitation was being used as a smokescreen to redraw the country's political and demographic map under the banner of women's reservation. Tewari maintained then that the Opposition was not opposed to women's reservation in principle, and would support it so long as it was carried out within the existing framework of parliamentary seats.