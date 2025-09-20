Will Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Backfire On Congress Ahead Of Bihar Polls?

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has promised a political explosion. He calls it the “hydrogen bomb”, a sweeping exposé of what he claims is a nationwide voter manipulation scheme orchestrated through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

But as Bihar approaches its Assembly polls, a growing number of voices, including from within his own party and alliance, are asking whether this bombshell will actually detonate as intended, or simply blow up in Congress’ face.

While Gandhi is pounding the pavement with his Voter Adhikar Yatra, much of his messaging has stayed glued to one theme: vote theft. According to him, the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, has used digital tools to delete genuine voters and add fake ones across several states, and Bihar could be next.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He has already dropped what he called an “atom bomb”, naming Karnataka’s Mahadevapura and Åland constituencies, and Maharashtra’s Rajura seat as examples. His “hydrogen bomb”, he says, will reveal more damning details.

But the ground reality in Bihar tells a different story. Voters are worried about unemployment, poor education, collapsing healthcare, rising prices, and migration, not voter rolls.

A Vote Vibe survey released on 14 September shows only 21% of respondents consider the SIR process a poll issue. In contrast, nearly 70% listed unemployment, poor governance, and corruption as their top concerns. The numbers are even lower in rural areas, which dominate the state electorally.

Allies Growing Nervous

Inside the Mahagathbandhan, the opposition alliance led by the Congress, RJD, and others, patience is wearing thin.

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD’s star campaigner, is focused on real-time issues: joblessness, exam paper leaks, and the exodus of youth from Bihar. His speeches slam Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a “betrayer” and “absentee ruler”, but make little mention of the SIR allegations.

According to media reports, people close to the RJD leadership said that there’s concern that Gandhi’s focus on an issue with limited traction is clouding the alliance’s overall message and giving the JD(U)-BJP camp breathing room.

Unease Within Congress Ranks

The disquiet isn’t limited to allies. Within the Congress, many are starting to question the wisdom of the "hydrogen bomb" strategy.

Party veterans say there has been no formal complaint filed with the Election Commission regarding the alleged manipulations. No court petitions. No RTIs. Just press conferences and data dumps.

“Rahul is building this up like a thriller, but politics isn’t a Netflix show,” said one Congress leader privately, as per the media reports. “If he doesn’t produce something solid soon, people will switch off. Worse, it’ll look like we’re just preparing excuses in case we lose," he added.

Others worry about long-term damage. “We’re effectively saying democracy itself is broken. That’s not just dangerous, it’s demoralising. Voters don’t want to feel powerless,” a former CWC member told The Indian Express.

The Risks Of Overreach

Rahul Gandhi’s supporters argue that someone needs to speak up about the integrity of elections, and that he’s simply highlighting the rot in the system. But the messaging risks painting Indian democracy as entirely rigged, a claim that not many voters appear to believe.

This mismatch could make Gandhi appear out of step with public sentiment, and hand ammunition to the BJP, which has already accused him of undermining institutions and spreading “defeatist propaganda”.

Countdown To Detonation, Or Collapse

As Bihar’s campaign intensifies, the Congress faces a clear dilemma. Stick with Rahul’s high-stakes charge and risk alienating voters, or pivot quickly to the local issues that resonate in the state.

The promised “hydrogen bomb” may still arrive. It may even land with the force Gandhi claims. But if it doesn’t, or if voters simply don’t care, the fallout could be severe, not for the Election Commission, not for the BJP, but for the Congress itself.

And with Nitish Kumar’s popularity already waning and the Mahagathbandhan having a real shot at power, that may be a self-inflicted wound they can’t afford.