Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: It has been 35 years since the Congress lost its ground in Bihar and was humbled by the Janata Dal. Since the 1990 assembly polls, the Bihar polls have been dominated by either the Janata Dal (United) or Rashtriya Janata Dal, with the Congress playing a supporting role in alliance with anti-BJP parties. The Congress party’s condition is so bad in the state that last time it contested 70 seats but could win only 19 seats with a strike rate of around 27%. The grand old party eagerly awaits a revival, and its hope is pinned on Rahul Gandhi.

With Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra concluding on September 1, covering over 1,300 km across 25 districts and 110 assembly constituencies in just 14 days, the yatra has offered the Congress Party a ray of hope in Bihar.

For the first time in decades, the Congress flag was not lost in the crowd but stood alongside those of the RJD and other INDIA bloc partners. The final rally saw a strong turnout from key alliance leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, JMM chief Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, VIP's Mukesh Sahni, and CPI (M-L) Liberation’s Dipankar Bhattacharya. Even the Trinamool Congress, usually cautious in its ties with the Congress, sent MP Yusuf Pathan, a quiet sign of growing coordination within the bloc.

Throughout the yatra, cameo appearances by national leaders such as DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hinted at a growing strategic cohesion within the INDIA bloc ahead of Bihar's assembly elections later this year.

‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ And A Promise Of More To Come

Rahul Gandhi closed the march with a fiery speech that was high on symbolism and direct in tone. Repeating his sharp slogan “Vote chor, gaddi chhor”, he warned Bihar’s youth that vote theft was not just electoral malpractice, but a threat to rights, reservations, jobs, and education.

He accused the same ideological forces behind Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination of now trying to "destroy the Constitution". Responding to protestors waving black flags, Rahul drew a dramatic comparison --- if Karnataka’s voter roll controversy was an “atom bomb,” then “a hydrogen bomb” is yet to come.

Kharge matched the tone with his own assertive remarks, while Tejashwi Yadav took aim at the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, accusing it of copying RJD’s welfare schemes, but in diluted forms. “Our Rs 1,500 scheme was copied and cut to Rs 1,100. Our promise of 200 MW of free electricity was slashed to 125 units. Even the Rs 10,000 grant for women entrepreneurs was imitated,” said Tejashwi.

Evoking his father Lalu Yadav’s opposition to LK Advani’s 1990 Rath Yatra, Tejashwi framed himself as part of a revolutionary tradition. “Bihar is the seat of the republic. Two people from Gujarat are trying to murder democracy, but the people of Bihar see through the ruse,” he declared, criticising what he called the dysfunctional “double engine” government.

Beyond Symbolism: A Party Revived?

Beyond speeches and slogans, the yatra offered Congress something it hasn’t had in years in Bihar -- a renewed energy on the ground and a boost for its cadres who long felt ignored and demoralised. In places like Bhagalpur’s Sultanganj, Congress flags outnumbered even those of the RJD. Local leader Lalan Kumar, perched atop a JCB machine, welcomed Rahul with a flower shower, a show of enthusiasm the party hasn’t seen in years.

Across towns and villages, people came out in numbers, women, students, elderly farmers, many drawn not just by curiosity but by the possibility of political change.

Once sidelined in Bihar, Congress now hopes to regain ground. Analysts, from newsrooms to village tea stalls, noted a shift in tone --- Congress was no longer invisible.

In 2020, the party had managed only 19 seats, dragging down the RJD-led alliance. In 2024, it won three of the nine Lok Sabha seats it contested -- still modest, but a sign of some revival.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra may have given Congress the much-needed boost. What was once seen as a fading party in the state, now working hard to find its footing, at least in parts of the rural heartland. The morale among workers has risen, and the party’s leadership within the INDIA bloc has become more visible.

A Promising Rehearsal, But Not Yet A Comeback

Still, enthusiasm does not guarantee results. The Congress remains the junior partner in Bihar’s alliance politics. It lacks the RJD’s strong caste-based voter base and still struggles with internal divisions, weak organisation, and limited influence among OBCs and EBCs. The upper-caste vote, now firmly with the BJP, shows no signs of returning.

Rahul’s walk across the state helped place the Congress back in the conversation. It claimed attention, earned goodwill, and might even give the party more leverage when seat-sharing talks begin within the INDIA bloc. In a state where small shifts often change election outcomes, even a modest revival could prove crucial.

But for that momentum to translate into seats, the party will need to back symbolism with substance, something it has struggled with in Bihar for decades. The Voter Adhikar Yatra was not just a political campaign. It was an attempt to reclaim lost ground.

As Bihar gears up for elections, all eyes will be on whether this symbolic stride transforms into real electoral strides and the Congress can hold its course in a state where its voice has long been faint, or remains just a well-organised march through political nostalgia.