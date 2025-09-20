Advertisement
Will Saudi Arabia Step In During India-Pakistan Conflict? Pakistan Minister Responds

Saudi Arabia will come to Pakistan’s aid if the country faces any aggression, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, highlighting the defensive nature of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed by the two nations earlier this week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Will Saudi Arabia Step In During India-Pakistan Conflict? Pakistan Minister RespondsVisual of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and an AI-generated representative image. (Photo: ANI/Gemini)

Speaking to a local news channel, Asif likened the pact to NATO’s collective defence principle, emphasising that it is intended for protection, not offensive operations.

