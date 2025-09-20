Will Saudi Arabia Step In During India-Pakistan Conflict? Pakistan Minister Responds
Saudi Arabia will come to Pakistan’s aid if the country faces any aggression, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, highlighting the defensive nature of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed by the two nations earlier this week.
Speaking to a local news channel, Asif likened the pact to NATO’s collective defence principle, emphasising that it is intended for protection, not offensive operations.
