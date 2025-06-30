Will Schools Be Closed On 7th July 2025 For Muharram? Holiday Status Depends On This Crucial Factor!

As the sacred Islamic month of Muharram approaches, confusion brews across India about whether Monday, July 7, 2025, will be a public holiday. For students and parents eagerly planning the week ahead, the answer hinges on one critical detail: the moon sighting.

What Is Muharram and Why It’s Significant

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. It is observed on the first day of the month of Muharram in the Hijri calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle. In India, the exact date for Muharram shifts annually and depends entirely on the sighting of the moon, making advance confirmation a challenge.

Tentative Date and Current Predictions

As per most government holiday calendars, Muharram in 2025 is tentatively set for Sunday, July 6. However, this is not set in stone. If the moon isn’t sighted as expected on the evening prior to the observance, and subsequently the holiday, it could shift to Monday, July 7. This uncertainty is why many schools and government bodies are waiting before making any official announcements.

Will Schools Be Closed?

Since Muharram is classified as a gazetted holiday, most government offices, banks, and schools typically remain closed in states that officially recognise the day. However, as of now, no blanket nationwide closure for July 7 has been confirmed.

Several schools are expected to wait until the moon sighting and state-level circulars before issuing closure notices. States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Kerala, which have a larger Muslim population, are likely to observe a public holiday, depending on when Muharram falls.

Why Is There So Much Confusion?

Due to regional moon sighting variations, Muharram is sometimes observed on different dates in different states. This often results in last-minute notifications and confusion for schools and offices. In some regions, holidays are announced just 24 hours in advance, leaving parents and students scrambling to adjust.

What Should Parents and Students Do?

1. Keep an eye on local school circulars and district education department updates

2. Watch news channels or follow state government websites for official holiday declarations

3. Stay informed about moon sighting announcements from local mosques or religious committees

While the central government has listed July 6 as the tentative date for Muharram, July 7 could also be declared a holiday, depending on celestial observation. Until then, it’s best to stay alert and flexible, especially if you’re in a region known for observing the Muharram holiday.