Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Will speak when time is right': TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh amid speculation over joining rebel bloc

'Will speak when time is right': TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh amid speculation over joining rebel bloc

Saayoni Ghosh's arrival in Delhi comes a day before a proposed meeting between the rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs and Speaker Om Birla, where they are expected to request a separate seating arrangement for themselves in the Lower House.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
'Will speak when time is right': TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh amid speculation over joining rebel bloc
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India-flagged 'Virat 1' involved in incident off Oman coast, rescue op on
Oman coast6 min ago
2
Rahul Gandhi slams modi39 min ago
3
cbse three language policy44 min ago
4
Pakistan inflation52 min ago
5
IAF plane crash59 min ago