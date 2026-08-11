/Will states lose mining tax powers? What Modi govt’s new bill proposes

New Delhi: A new mining bill introduced by the Narendra Modi government in Parliament could change how states levy taxes and charges on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land. The proposed changes would restrict state governments from imposing additional taxes, cess or other charges on mineral rights.
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, or MMDR Act, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
One of the main provisions says, “The state government shall not impose any tax, cess or any other charge on mineral rights.” The proposed restriction would also cover land containing minerals.
The bill has been brought after a 2024 Supreme Court ruling on the taxation powers of states under the MMDR Act. A nine-judge Constitution Bench had held that states can impose taxes on mineral rights separately from royalty. The court also held that royalty is not a tax.
The proposed legislation seeks to change that position through an amendment to the existing law.
The central government wants to prevent states from adding their own taxes, cess or levies on mineral rights. If the bill becomes a law, state governments will not be able to impose such additional charges on minerals or land containing minerals.
The bill also deals with taxes and levies that were imposed before the amended law comes into force. If an amount had been imposed but had not been collected before the new law takes effect, the state government would not be allowed to recover it.
Amounts that had already been collected before the amendment would not be refunded.
Another proposed change concerns the definition of mineral-bearing land. Under the existing legislation, land containing minerals does not fall fully within the same regulatory structure used for mining areas.
Under the existing system, land containing minerals does not fall fully within the same regulatory structure used for mining areas. This would give the Centre a greater role in deciding which land qualifies under the new provision.
Introducing the proposed amendments, Reddy argued that different tax and levy structures across states could create problems for the mineral industry and consumers.
He said regional differences in taxes and levies on minerals can affect public interest. According to him, if taxes and charges become too high or vary between regions, industries may avoid local supply chains.
That could affect the development of local markets and increase transportation costs. Higher transportation needs could also add to pollution, he said.
Reddy also warned that high domestic costs could increase India's dependence on imported minerals even when the country has substantial mineral resources of its own.
The government’s argument is that lower and more uniform costs could help industries source minerals within India instead of turning to imports because of higher domestic prices.
The government has also cited the cost of goods used by consumers while explaining the proposed changes.
Reddy said a heavy tax burden on minerals can eventually increase the cost of products that use those minerals as raw materials. Higher input costs can then raise the price of basic goods for ordinary consumers.
The bill also addresses retrospective taxation. Reddy said imposing taxes for an earlier period can affect investor confidence and make businesses less willing to commit money to the sector.
The proposed changes therefore cover more than the question of who can impose a tax on minerals. They also deal with the treatment of past levies, the definition of mineral-bearing land and the way mineral costs affect industries and consumers.
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