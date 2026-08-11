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Will states lose mining tax powers? What Modi govt’s new bill proposes

The bill follows a 2024 Supreme Court ruling on states’ power to tax mineral rights. It also proposes new rules for mineral-bearing land and unpaid levies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 07:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 07:23 AM IST
Will states lose mining tax powers? What Modi govt’s new bill proposes

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