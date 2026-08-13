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Will ‘stubborn’ France lose 114-Rafale deal with India? Delhi tough on source code, mega deal hits roadblock

France has faced similar objections over technology transfer with the UAE. Now, access to Rafale’s sensitive software is emerging as a major issue in talks with India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 06:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:21 AM IST
Will ‘stubborn’ France lose 114-Rafale deal with India? Delhi tough on source code, mega deal hits roadblock
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Will ‘stubborn’ France lose 114-Rafale deal with India? Delhi tough on source code, mega deal hits roadblock
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