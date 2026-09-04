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Will Super El Niño steal winter’s chill in India this year? Here's what UN says

A United Nations report prepared by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says the El Niño effect is expected to continue until February 2027. El Niño generally ends by September or October, but its extended duration this time could influence weather patterns from Asia and Australia to the Americas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Will Super El Niño steal winter’s chill in India this year? Here's what UN says

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Will Super El Niño steal winter’s chill in India this year? Here's what UN says
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