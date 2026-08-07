/‘Will take it up in a massive way’: Rahul Gandhi announces movement against E20 fuel destroying people’s vehicles

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that the Congress party will take up the E20 petrol issue on a massive scale very soon. Sharing a video on his social media platform, Rahul Gandhi said that there is so much corruption in the government that the opposition has to prioritise the issues it wants to take up. The Congress leader said that E20 issues concern people and their money.
“This E20 issue is a very serious matter. Usually, we say, ‘Daal mein kuch kaala hai.’ But here, the whole daal is black. Brothers and sisters, this is a matter of priorities. In any campaign, we have to decide the order in which issues are taken up. The problem right now is that there is so much corruption that there is a long list of issues we have to prioritise. But don’t worry. We will take up the E20 issue in a massive way because it is damaging people’s cars and scooters and their lives and is, quite literally, stealing money directly out of their pockets,” said Rahul Gandhi.
Notably, the government has ruled out any issue with ethanol blended fuel, saying that the only impact on vehicles is a reduction in mileage by 3-4%. The Congress party's announcement comes days after opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and activist Tehseen Poonewala spearheaded online and offline campaigns demanding that the government provide people with options at petrol pumps to buy pure petrol at a lower price. At present, pure petrol costs around Rs 85 without the central and state taxes. Pure petrol is being sold in India at around Rs 167 per litre, while E20 petrol is being sold at Rs 101 per litre in NCR. The premium petrol having 5-10% ethanol costs around Rs 111 per litre.
"Two things that TEAM BHARAT can't compromise on is: * E10 Petrol must be available for E10 compliant vehicles. * Prices of petrol should be reduced. The reduction in prices will require both Centre and State to cooperate. Say we put fuel under GST with a higher share to states. Calculation: at 40% GST: Price of Petrol Rs 60, therefore under GST= Rs 84. 25% for states & 15% centre. Plus an additional Rs 6 for states! Consumer can pay Rs 90," said Tehseen Poonawala.
Notably, the opposition has accused the government of suppressing the actual reports related to E20's negative impact on vehicles. "A report from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) has come out, which clearly states that E20 contains very high levels of chloride and moisture, which is damaging your vehicles. The Modi government pressured SIAM to withdraw that report. Why? When science and engineering are saying that E20 is bad, why is the Modi government forcing it on the country?" said Kejriwal, highlighting facts from a SIAM report sent to the government.
Later, SIAM retracted from its position. The opposition leaders including Kerjriwal accused the government of pressuring the SIAM to issue clarification. "You forced SIAM to withdraw their report. Typical Modi style. Gundagardi. Modi ji never respected science, engg or research. He only serves his hidden agenda. Here, he is under pressure from Trump to buy ethanol from US. Unable to withstand that pressure, he is bulldozing ethanol on the whole country against all scientific evidence," said Kejriwal.
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