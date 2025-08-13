'Will Teach You A Lesson You’ll Never Forget’: Shehbaz Sharif Warns India Amid Indus Waters Treaty Row

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that Islamabad will teach India “a lesson it will never forget” if New Delhi tries to stop the country’s water supply.

Sharif stressed that water is vital for Pakistan and affirmed that the nation would not compromise its rights guaranteed by international agreements, according to Geo News.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sharif said: "Enemy [India] can't snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan. You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget."

Shehbaz Sharif's remarks come a day after former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned of war if New Delhi continues making changes to the Indus Waters Treaty, saying that every Pakistani is ready to fight.



Earlier, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat against India, saying, “We are a nuclear nation; if we believe we are going down, we will take half the world down with us.”

India, exercising its rights as a sovereign nation under international law, has placed the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly abandons its support for cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 people.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.



Former World Bank President Eugene Black initiated the talks. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict, and has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century.

Former US President Dwight Eisenhower described it as "one bright spot in a very depressing world picture that we see so often."

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India.



At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty gives India 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System and the rest 80 per cent to Pakistan.



The IWT was in the spotlight in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in 2019.



The Treaty has been criticised for being too generous to Pakistan, even when it has continued to promote terror in India.

(With ANI Inputs)