Will TMC fallout force a Congress merger? Trinamool MP hints at closer ties

Amid the circulating speculation about a possible merger between Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy on Thursday said that working together with Congress is crucial to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Although Roy didn't confirm any merger or formal alliance, he didn't rule them out either.

"It is important for us to work with Congress. That much I can say. We will see whether a merger happens or an alliance," said Roy.

He also attacked the BJP and accused it of unleashing violence against TMC leaders and their offices, especially after several MPs have resigned from the party, after their massive setback in the West Bengal elections last month.

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The senior TMC leader also stressed that the party needs to join hands with Congress to fight the BJP in West Bengal.

The internal unrest in the TMC deepened further when Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House. Just after stepping down, Baraik said he had "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and taken the decision. This is the third resignation in just a week.

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TMC fallout; setback for Mamata

On June 10, TMC MP Sushmita Dev quit the Rajya Sabha, and on June 8, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned both from the House and from the party's primary membership.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | On reports of a possible Congress-TMC merger, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "It is important for us to work with Congress. That much I can say. We will see whether a merger happens or an alliance." pic.twitter.com/DPIqQ5uclm — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Soon after, he was seen visiting the residence of BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey. When asked if he would join the BJP, Baraik simply replied, "Time will tell."

Also Read: Exodus continues for Mamata's TMC: First Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, then Sushmita Dev and now another big exit

BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’

Amid reports that some TMC MPs might be eyeing a shift to the NDA, senior party leader Kirti Azad strongly criticised the BJP's alleged "Operation Lotus".

He claimed money was being offered, MPs were being threatened, and West Bengal Police had been stationed outside the homes and offices of these leaders.

"Operation Lotus, under the supervision of Amit Shah, is in full swing," Azad said. "This trick is not working... Come on, Amit Shah, try harder."

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi slammed the BJP for being "preoccupied with capturing power" rather than serving people, especially after the series of resignations following TMC's assembly election setbacks.

"The BJP is in power in Bengal today. They ought to serve the people and act upon the promises made in their manifesto. Instead, they are preoccupied with capturing power," Gogoi said.

"As long as the BJP remains in power, the country's core problems will not be resolved,” added Assam Congress President.

The developments have only intensified questions about the future of the TMC and whether its current troubles could finally push it closer to its INDIA bloc ally Congress.

(with ANI inputs)

