/Will UP Assembly elections skip February? Board exams fixed for Feb 5-24: Here’s what the calendar means

Lucknow: Could Uttar Pradesh hold its next assembly elections in March 2027? The question has emerged after the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that grade 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted from February 5 to February 24.
Government school buildings serve as polling stations, and teachers are frequently assigned election duties. The examination schedule has therefore become a consideration in planning the next assembly elections. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced the polling dates.
Conducting assembly elections in India's most populous state requires extensive logistical planning. Teachers are deployed as polling officers, while school buildings are used as voting centres, security facilities and counting centres.
During the 2022 elections, polling took place in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The board examination calendar for 2027 provides a different set of dates for the administration to consider.
With the exams scheduled to end on February 24, officials could have more time to coordinate the availability of teachers and school buildings for election-related duties in March.
The actual timing will depend on the EC’s assessment of staffing requirements, security arrangements and other preparations across the state.
Weather conditions are another factor in election planning. Temperatures across the state generally rise during April and May, making March a possible window for polling. Cooler weather can make it easier for voters to stand in queues and for officials to manage polling stations, particularly during elections held in several phases.
The constitutional timeline also sets a deadline for the next elections. The incumbent Uttar Pradesh Assembly's term ends in May 2027, and the next elections must be completed before it expires.
Holding the elections in March would give the EC time to conduct polling in multiple phases and count the votes before the Assembly's term ends. The commission will determine the schedule after reviewing the administrative and security requirements.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced February 24 as the final day of the 2027 examinations, but the timetable does not confirm a March election. The EC has make an official announcement on the polling dates, and the schedule will depend on its election preparations.
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