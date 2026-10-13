Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Will UP Assembly elections skip February? Board exams fixed for Feb 5-24: Here’s what the calendar means

Will UP Assembly elections skip February? Board exams fixed for Feb 5-24: Here’s what the calendar means

Teacher availability, polling station access and rising temperatures could all influence the schedule.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Will UP Assembly elections skip February? Board exams fixed for Feb 5-24: Here’s what the calendar means
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Will UP Assembly elections skip February? Board exams fixed for Feb 5-24: Here’s what the calendar means
2
3
4
5