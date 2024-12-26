Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai slammed the DMK government in the state over the handling of a sexual assault case involving a 19-year-old student at Anna University.

While addressing the media in his hometown Coimbatore, Annamalai lost his composure and accused the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order in the state and removed his shoes, saying that he won’t wear any shoes until the ruling government is overthrown in the state.

"From tomorrow onwards until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear any footwear," he said. Tomorrow, Annamalai will protest against how the government handled the Anna University student’s sexual harassment case.

#WATCH | During a press conference, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai removed his shoe and said, "From tomorrow onwards until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear any footwear..."



Tomorrow, K Annamalai will protest against how the government handled the Anna… https://t.co/Jir02WFrOx pic.twitter.com/aayn33R6LG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

Further, he said he would lash himself six times with a whip on December 27 at 10 am outside his residence here to draw people's attention over the tragic sexual assault of the Anna University student. Also it was to condemn the police, and the state government for its "apathy" in handling such matters.

"Tomorrow, I will hold a protest in front of my house, where I will whip myself 6 times. Starting tomorrow, I will fast for 48 days and appeal to the six-armed Murugan. Tomorrow, a protest will be held in front of the house of every BJP member. From tomorrow until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear sandals. There must be an end to this," the BJP Tamil Nadu chief said.

During the press conference, the BJP Tamil Nadu chief alleged that the accused, Gnanasekaran was a DMK office-bearer, which was denied by the ruling party. The BJP leader, showing photographs of the accused with DMK leaders, alleged that he was a ruling party's student wing office-bearer.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi asserted that the accused in the varsity student sexual assault case was not even a primary member of the DMK. The BJP leader alleged that the accused committed the crime emboldened by his affiliation to the ruling party.

"This is very simple," he told reporters here. Since, the accused was associated with the DMK, police did not act against him, he alleged and wanted to know about the use of Nirbhaya funds to prevent such crimes.

Annamalai also questioned the way the FIR was written and said it was drafted as if the victim had committed a crime. "The DMK (government) should be ashamed of disclosing the identity of the victim." Announcing that he would not wear footwear till such time the DMK government is ousted, he said he would go on a 48-day 'Viratham' (spiritual vow) by worshipping Lord Muruga, offering prayers at all the six 'Aarupadai' temples in the state by February, 2025.

(With agencies inputs)