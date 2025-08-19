Will Work To Make Rahul Gandhi Next PM: Tejashwi Yadav At Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday made a strong pitch in support of his ‘bade bhai (elder brother)’ and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra and declared that the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Cong-Left alliance in Bihar) will work towards making him the next Prime Minister.

Tejashwi’s poll pitch for Rahul Gandhi came at their roadshow in Nawada district. Addressing the gathering of supporters, he said, “Whenever the next Lok Sabha elections are held, we will dislodge the NDA government from power and will work to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.”

The war cry by the RJD leader and also the unarguable face of Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar elections, was greeted with loud cheering and applause from the crowd.

Tejashwi and Rahul, having launched ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from Bihar’s Sasaram, are set to tour 1300 km in the state to win public support ahead of the Assembly elections.

The bonhomie between the two leaders is also apparent, with Tejashwi in the driver’s seat while the Congress MP gives him company. In one of the viral pictures from the rally, Tejashwi was seen driving a jeep while Rahul was waving to the crowd from the ‘passenger' seat.

While batting for Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister, Tejashwi also blasted the Centre as well as the Nitish government for ‘tampering’ with the electoral rolls and ‘abandoning’ the people of Bihar.

He said that many names have been struck off the Bihar electoral rolls, and many people who voted in the Lok Sabha elections have been declared dead in the current draft electoral list.

“BJP is snatching the rights of people to vote in upcoming elections, in connivance with the Election Commission,” Tejashwi said and credited Rahul for ‘exposing’ the corruption and voter fraud in Bihar’s electoral process.

Slamming the Nitish administration, he said the Chief Minister is in an "unconscious state" and unable to lead the state, and therefore it is time to throw out this ‘inefficient and ineffective’ government.

He said that the Bihar government has no plan or framework for people’s welfare, and it is just aping policies proposed by him and the grand alliance.

“Mahagathbandhan promised people of Bihar -- free electricity, enhanced pension, formation of youth commission. They copied our promises and started it just ahead of the elections to fool and cheat you,” he stated.

He added that it is the INDIA bloc that will shape the future of Bihar as it has the 'vision and mission' for the state and also has a 'pool of young leadership' to steer the state.