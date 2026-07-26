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‘Will work to the best of my ability,’ says new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi

Pradhan's resignation followed days of student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak in May 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
‘Will work to the best of my ability,’ says new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi
Image Credit: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi given additional charges of Education Ministry. (IANS)

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