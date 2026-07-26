/‘Will work to the best of my ability,’ says new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said he would carry out his new responsibility with humility, honesty and complete dedication, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for placing his trust in him.
Joshi took charge of the Education Ministry after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Speaking after assuming office, Joshi said the Prime Minister had entrusted him with an important responsibility and that he would work sincerely under his guidance to live up to the expectations placed on him.
"The Prime Minister has placed his trust in me and has entrusted me with such a significant responsibility. With complete humility and a strong sense of responsibility, I will fulfil this duty," Joshi said.
He added that he would work with full dedication, humility and honesty, and thanked the Prime Minister once again for giving him the opportunity to serve.
Joshi also acknowledged the work done by his predecessor, Dharmendra Pradhan, particularly in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). He said that several historic achievements had been made during the last 12 years of the Narendra Modi government and that the country had made significant progress in the education sector over the past few years.
"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will work to the best of my ability and fulfil my responsibilities with dedication," he said.
Pradhan resigned from the post following student protests over the NEET paper leak.
Announcing his resignation earlier in the day, Pradhan said he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over alleged examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."
In a letter shared on X, Pradhan said, "The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications."
"Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister," he added.
Pradhan's resignation followed days of student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak in May 2026.
The demonstrations, which continued for several days, were driven by concerns over the alleged paper leak and the action taken against students who spoke out. Protesters demanded that the cases registered against them be withdrawn and sought adequate financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in connection with the controversy.
(with agencies input)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.