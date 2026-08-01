Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Instagram address, in which he said he had forgiven students who used abusive language against him during the recent protests, has drawn a sharp response from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who questioned whether the government would now withdraw criminal cases against the protesters.
Commenting on the Prime Minister's post, Dipke wrote, "Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya cases bhi vapas loge? (Will you forgive them only in a reel, or will you also withdraw the cases?)"
The video marked PM Modi's fifth Instagram post in a week, a platform he has increasingly used to connect with younger audiences.
In the video, the Prime Minister addressed the outrage over viral clips showing students making abusive and objectionable remarks against him during the nationwide protests over alleged exam paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.
The remarks gained attention after a teenager from Noida was booked for allegedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The agitation eventually culminated in the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"Some youngsters hurled crude abuses. Words were used that do not befit a civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to vile insults," PM Modi said.
He added, "Abuses never solve anything. Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, or harassing them - none of this will change the situation. I wish to forgive them... Let's guide the misguided."
A day earlier, the Prime Minister had posted another selfie-style Instagram video welcoming the passage of the amended anti-paper leak law, which introduces tougher penalties for those involved in exam paper leaks.
Responding to that video, Dipke had mocked the Prime Minister, saying: "Your skin is brighter than the country's future."
The exchange comes as the issue of criminal cases against student protesters has become a fresh point of confrontation between the CJP and the government, a week after Pradhan's resignation.
While several states have withdrawn FIRs against students who participated in the protests, cases against those with prior criminal records continue to be pursued.
The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, which directed states to release all minors and protesters with no criminal antecedents who had been arrested or detained during the CJP-led demonstrations.
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