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  • /'Will you also withdraw cases': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke as PM Modi offers forgiveness to abusive student protesters

'Will you also withdraw cases': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke as PM Modi offers forgiveness to abusive student protesters

The video marked PM Modi's fifth Instagram post in a week, a platform he has increasingly used to connect with younger audiences.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
'Will you also withdraw cases': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke as PM Modi offers forgiveness to abusive student protesters
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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