Sanjay Raut

Will you take Mehbooba Mufti to Ayodhya: Sanjay Raut on BJP questioning Uddhav Thackeray's visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party had asked Raut if Maharashtra CM will take Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya with him.

Will you take Mehbooba Mufti to Ayodhya: Sanjay Raut on BJP questioning Uddhav Thackeray&#039;s visit

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday announced that his party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7.  "Ayodhya mein jallosh! March 7, 2020," Raut informed through a tweet.

Raut had on Wednesday informed that Uddhav, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of 100 days in power.

"On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram", the Shiv Sena spokesperson had said on January 22.

He also said that Ministers of alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany the Chief Minister. However, he did specify the date at that time. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019.

However, adding a twist to his announcement, the Bharatiya Janata Party asked Raut if Maharashtra CM will take Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya with him.

Replying to this, the Shiv Sena MP asked will BJP leaders take former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti with them on their visit to Ayodhya?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed in November last year after the BJP failed to prove his majority in the State assembly. 

