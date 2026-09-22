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Winner takes it all: How Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP’s power surge across 199 urban bodies

The BJP won 4,179 of the 10,244 wards declared and secured 199 urban local bodies, while the Congress won 3,613 wards and 94 bodies. Independents also secured 2,273 wards. The ruling party won six of the seven mayoral contests decided so far, with Bikaner staying with the Opposition.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Winner takes it all: How Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP’s power surge across 199 urban bodies
Image Credit: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrate after the results of the Rajasthan Civic Polls 2026 at the BJP office, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, September 14, 2026. (Photo: ANI)

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Winner takes it all: How Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP’s power surge across 199 urban bodies
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