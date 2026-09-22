/Winner takes it all: How Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP’s power surge across 199 urban bodies

The urban-body tally needs to be read along with the ward-level numbers. The BJP won 4,179 of the 10,244 wards for which results were declared, while the Congress won 3,613 and independents secured 2,273. The BJP polled 35.18% of the vote across the 309 urban bodies, compared with 34.24% for the Congress. Independents accounted for 27.38%.