/Winter knocking early? Rain forecast in plains, early snow in Kashmir – what it means for Delhi-NCR, UP & Bihar

New Delhi: Winter is knocking on North India’s door. Cooler mornings and crisp nights are set to sweep across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain showers across the plains and Himalayan region, while the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive snowfall.
The change follows the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of the country. Daytime temperatures can still feel warm in the plains, particularly where sunshine persists, while lower temperatures after sunset are bringing a touch of coolness to early mornings and nights.
The IMD’s prediction for October 11 includes the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country. Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of the Himalayan region are among the areas facing unsettled weather conditions.
Delhi and neighbouring areas are experiencing different conditions through the day. Mornings and late evenings have started feeling cooler, while afternoon sunshine can still bring warm and humid conditions.
The weather department has forecast the possibility of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi and neighbouring parts of Haryana and Punjab. The IMD has also forecast isolated showers across the region over the next few days.
Temperatures across the capital region are expected to fall further as October progresses. The change may become more noticeable during the early morning and night, when temperatures generally fall after the day's heat.
Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are among the Himalayan regions facing unsettled weather. The IMD has forecast rain in Uttarakhand during the October 11-13 period, while parts of Jammu and Kashmir may also receive precipitation. Higher elevations in the region could see snowfall.
In Uttarakhand, areas including Nainital, Pithoragarh and Chamoli have been identified in the supplied forecast for possible heavy rain on Sunday. Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Rudraprayag may also receive showers.
In Jammu and Kashmir, districts including Anantnag, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam and Samba have been named in the forecast for possible snowfall or rain, depending on local conditions and elevation.
Cold conditions in the higher reaches can affect temperatures in nearby areas, while weather conditions may vary considerably between mountain locations and the plains.
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to experience a change in temperatures, particularly during mornings and nights. The forecast shows a gradual cooling trend between October 11 and 17.
Rainfall has also affected parts of the two states, where some districts have witnessed flooding. The Ganga and Gandak river systems have been running high in areas affected by recent rain, leaving waterlogged stretches in some locations.
The extent of the temperature drop will vary by district. Areas receiving sunshine during the day may continue to feel warm, while cooler air after sunset is likely to make mornings and evenings more pleasant.
Parts of southern India may also receive rain between October 11 and 13. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala are among the states mentioned in the forecast for possible showers.
The IMD has forecast rain in several southern regions. Some areas may receive heavy showers. Local conditions will determine the intensity and distribution of precipitation.
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