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Winter knocking early? Rain forecast in plains, early snow in Kashmir – what it means for Delhi-NCR, UP & Bihar

The IMD has forecast rain and possible snowfall in the Himalayan region, with temperatures expected to fall across the northern plains through the coming week. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala may also receive showers between October 11 and 13.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Winter knocking early? Rain forecast in plains, early snow in Kashmir – what it means for Delhi-NCR, UP & Bihar

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Winter knocking early? Rain forecast in plains, early snow in Kashmir – what it means for Delhi-NCR, UP & Bihar
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