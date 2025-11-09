Winter’s Grip Tightens: IMD Warns Of Sudden Rainfall, Temperature Drop Across India – Is This The Coldest Season In Years?

IMD Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall and cold wave warning for several northern and central states, signalling a swift shift in weather patterns over the next few days. According to the forecast, western disturbances are likely to bring light to moderate rain and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which will further intensify cold winds sweeping into the plains.

As a result, parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh may experience a steep decline in night temperatures, with a few districts likely to face severe cold wave conditions. The IMD has advised residents, particularly farmers and early morning commuters, to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to fall.

Cold and dry winds descending as a result of widespread snowfall across the western and central Himalayan ranges are now spreading across northern and central India, driving minimum temperatures into single digits in several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The drop began quietly in early November. Now, with icy winds spilling out of the mountains, nights and early mornings have turned bitingly cold. Meteorologists say this trend will only deepen over the coming week.

Across Rajasthan, the mercury has dipped below 10 degree Celsius in 12 districts. Cities such as Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur recorded their coldest nights of the season on November 8, while Sikar clocked a freezing seven degree Celsius the lowest in the state in the past 24 hours. Baran and Karauli too slipped below 10 degree Celsius for the first time this season.

The chill is not sparing central India either. In Madhya Pradesh, the cold wave has settled firmly over cities like Bhopal, Rajgarh, Indore and Shajapur. Rajgarh led the cold chart, touching seven degree Celsius as icy air from the Himalayas blanketed the state. The IMD has confirmed that a severe cold wave is already underway in several districts.

In Chhattisgarh, the Surguja division is under a cold wave alert. Pendra has seen temperatures drop to nine degree Celsius, its first sub-10 reading of the season. The department predicts a further dip of 1 to 3 degree Celsius in the coming two days, warning of continued chill across northern parts of the state.

Even Tamil Nadu’s beloved hill station Ooty is feeling the sting of the cold. Dew drops have frozen on windshields and treetops, painting a rare wintry scene in the south as retreating monsoon rains mix with mountain chill.

Punjab, meanwhile, is witnessing a steady fall in night temperatures, down by nearly two degree Celsius in several areas. Meteorologists attribute the unusual intensity of the cold to the La Niña effect, a global climatic phase that typically brings cooler-than-average winters to northern India. Experts expect its influence to grow stronger through December.

In Bihar, cold westerly winds began sweeping in by mid-November, pushing Patna’s temperature down to 17.8 degree Celsius. The IMD says that recent rain on November 1 and 2, combined with snowfall in the north, has amplified the cold in the Gangetic plains. Morning mist has thickened, and evenings have turned sharper.

The coming days, as per the forecast, will see temperatures continue to drop. From the deserts of Rajasthan to the Himalayan foothills, India is entering the deep phase of winter. The winds from the north carry the whisper of snow, and the plains below brace for a long and cold season ahead.