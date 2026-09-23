/'Not just news': Zee Media CEO announces major global expansion as WION turns 10

Zee Media CEO Raktim Das on Wednesday announced that the company will launch WION World Conferences and WION Luxe as WION marks its 10th anniversary. The new platforms will take the global news brand into live events, bringing leaders together for discussions on AI, defence and diplomacy while creating a separate forum covering luxury, travel, people and experiences from across the world.
Zee Media CEO Das announced the expansion at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 at ITC Maurya in New Delhi.
WION World Conferences will bring policymakers, business leaders, innovators and other voices from across countries onto one platform. The events will cover technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, tourism, trade, defence, diplomacy and global leadership.
The aim is to create spaces "not just to discuss change, but to exchange ideas and build connections," Das said.
At WION Iconic Awards, Zee Media CEO Raktim Das (@raktimdas) unveils WION’s next chapter beyond the newsroom: WION Global Conferences, a series of global events to bring together policymakers, business leaders, innovators and thought leaders for dialogue, ideas and action.— WION (@WIONews) September 23, 2026
He… pic.twitter.com/xhOhYpzZ59
The second initiative, WION Luxe, will focus on luxury from an international perspective. It will cover the people, destinations, experiences and ideas shaping the sector.
Zee Media CEO Das said the two launches would take WION's World Is One motto beyond television and digital news, creating platforms where people and institutions from different countries can meet and exchange ideas.
The announcement comes as WION completes a decade. Zee Media CEO Das said the network is being built "not just as a news network, but as a global platform for ideas, dialogue and action."
He linked WION's World Is One philosophy to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the ancient Indian idea that the world is one family. With conflicts and geopolitical tensions affecting relations between countries, he said understanding people across borders had become more important.
Zee Media CEO Das also connected that approach with tourism, arguing that travel can help people understand other cultures. "We believe in being bridges between worlds," he said.
The tourism summit brought together ministers, policymakers and leaders from the travel, visa and hospitality sectors to discuss global mobility. The Iconic Excellence Awards recognised people and institutions working in these sectors.
Closing the event, Zee Media CEO Das said, "Ten years behind us. A world of possibilities ahead."
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