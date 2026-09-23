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  • /'Not just news': Zee Media CEO announces major global expansion as WION turns 10

'Not just news': Zee Media CEO announces major global expansion as WION turns 10

Zee Media CEO Raktim Das announces WION World Conferences and WION Luxe as WION marks 10 years, expanding into global events and luxury.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
'Not just news': Zee Media CEO announces major global expansion as WION turns 10
Image Credit: screen grab from Wion video. Zee Media CEO Raktim Das

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'Not just news': Zee Media CEO announces major global expansion as WION turns 10
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