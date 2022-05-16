WION Global Summit 2022: Zee Media CEO Sudhir Chaudhry on Monday stressed the significance and need for peace and harmonious dialogue to solve the ongoing world conflicts. He was speaking at the WION Global Summit 2022 in Dubai. The ongoing summit opened and witnessed a number of speakers and dignitaries.

Referring to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Chaudhry But said that all wars can be overcome by "talking peace and talking peace sincerely. Peace is the most misused, misunderstood and underrated word," he said, noting that even the absence of war is sometimes wrongly considered the prevalence of peace.”

"I come from the country of Gandhi and a country where people have made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of peace. I was born in the country of Buddha who redefined himself and the world for peace," he added.

During his speech, Chaudhary also paid tribute to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of UAE who passed away some days ago.

"I shall start with a word of condolence for the people and the royal family of the UAE on the sad demise of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nayhan. He was a visionary and a reformer who leaves behind a rich legacy that will shape the future of this country and this region," said Sudhir Chaudhary.

Describing the journey of WION's Global Summit so far, Chaudhary said that the summit is "very close" to his heart.

WION Global Summit has certainly kept the flag of conversation alive in spite of the many challenges it faced right from the first year.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking this mission forward and acting as a true ambassador of peace," he said. He talked about Indian efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue.

As he signed off, he invoked Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan's quote.

"You are the real wealth, not the three million barrels of oil, you are the future of this nation's security and safety net," Chaudhary quoted the late Sheikh's words which he had said to his countrymen. Extending the same thought he said that all those present for WION Global Summit 2022: Mission Peace, were true, ambassadors of peace.

"I invite all of you to join WION's Mission Peace and give peace a chance," he said.