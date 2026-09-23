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WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026: Global diplomats pitch unique destinations to Indian travellers

Ambassadors from Nicaragua, Greece, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, and Ireland showcased their unique tourism offerings for Indian travellers at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026: Global diplomats pitch unique destinations to Indian travellers
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