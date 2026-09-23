/WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026: Global diplomats pitch unique destinations to Indian travellers

The ambassadors and high commissioners from Nicaragua, Greece, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, and Ireland presented the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026 in New Delhi as an opportunity to advertise their countries as some of the best places to visit for Indian travelers. From unspoiled volcanoes in Central America to island hopping in Greece or exploring civilisational ties with Sri Lanka, the envoys from around the world showcased how enhanced connectivity, digital payments, and sustainable tourism are driving Indian tourists to record numbers.