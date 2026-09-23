/WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026: Global diplomats pitch unique destinations to Indian travellers

The ambassadors and high commissioners from Nicaragua, Greece, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, and Ireland presented the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026 in New Delhi as an opportunity to advertise their countries as some of the best places to visit for Indian travelers. From unspoiled volcanoes in Central America to island hopping in Greece or exploring civilisational ties with Sri Lanka, the envoys from around the world showcased how enhanced connectivity, digital payments, and sustainable tourism are driving Indian tourists to record numbers.
Nicaragua positions itself as a sustainable destination for Indian tourists in search of adventurous trips.
The problem of connectivity: As Ambassador Nadeska Cuthbert explained, while there are currently no direct flights from India, the country is developing sustainable tourism infrastructure to accommodate visitors.
Tourist activities: Tourists can travel to active volcanoes, sandboard on volcanic ash slopes, and go snorkeling along the coasts of the country in an easy-to-fit itinerary.
Travel to the region: Ambassador Cuthbert stressed that tourists visiting Nicaragua can also see neighboring countries of Costa Rica and Honduras.
Greece has firmly established itself as an excellent European vacation spot for Indian tourists due to the introduction of direct commercial flights in January 2026.
Increasing passenger flow: The Greek ambassador Aliki Koutsomitopoulou stated that the new flight route has already transported over 40,000 people, resulting in a 28% increase in the number of tourists from India.
Off-season: Despite being famous for its islands and beaches, Greece is actively marketing its mountains and year-round hiking opportunities to the young generation.
Utilising common history and seamless traveling arrangements, Sri Lanka continues to remain one of the easiest countries to visit on an international trip for the Indians.
Easing traveling: Sri Lanka's high commissioner, Mahishini Colonné, emphasised the absence of electronic travel authorization fees and the introduction of India's UPI QR code payment system.
The Ramayana trail: Millions of tourists visit the common culture spots, including less popular ones, such as 'Ramasala,' which was traditionally considered the place of Lord Hanuman's flight with the Sanjeevani herb.
The European countries have also made use of the summit held in New Delhi to stress India's importance as a crucial market for outbound tourism.
Friendly reception: Slovak Republic Ambassador Robert Maxian won hearts at the summit when he spoke flawless Hindi, saying, "Bharat mere liye dusra ghar jaisa hai" (India is like a second home for me).
Increased presence: Tourism Ireland Ambassador Kevin Kelly disclosed that India has become one of its key markets, owing to an office dedicated to the region at Mumbai.
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