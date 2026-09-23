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WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026: Top envoys and industry titans convene in Delhi to discuss India's travel future

The event will feature sessions on visas, mobility, tourism diplomacy, aviation, hospitality, infrastructure and technology, with experts examining how these areas can support India’s travel sector.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026: Top envoys and industry titans convene in Delhi to discuss India's travel future

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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