/WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026: New landmarks in Delhi? Kapil Mishra reveals city’s tourism plans

New Delhi: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra has invited the tourism industry to work with the Delhi government on new projects aimed at giving visitors more reasons to explore the capital.
Speaking at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 23), he talked about plans for the city’s tourism sector and his government’s efforts to develop new attractions and visitor experiences. He also sought ideas from companies, hospitality sectors and other industry stakeholders for projects that can help the national capital build its profile as an international tourism destination.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest at the summit, while Mishra attended as the guest of honour. The event brought together policymakers, diplomats and representatives from different parts of the industry to discuss travel trends, new opportunities and the challenges facing the sector.
Addressing the summit, Mishra thanked Shekhawat for his efforts towards boosting tourism across the country. He said that Delhi was undergoing a transformation and called on the tourism industry to become a partner in developing the capital as a world destination.
He invited industry representatives to share their ideas and suggestions with the government. He said that the city needed new experiences for visitors and that the government was exploring different ways to develop attractions that could strengthen its tourism offering.
The minister also mentioned the proposed development of an iconic town hall that could function as an experience centre for visitors. The proposed project is intended to create a distinctive attraction in the city and add another destination to its tourism circuit.
Mishra also highlighted projects such as Pitampura Haat and new heritage attractions as part of the government’s plans for the tourism sector. Such projects are expected to give visitors more places to experience Delhi’s culture, history and local character.
Delhi is known for its historic monuments, museums, markets, food and cultural sites. The government’s plans, he said, include adding new destinations and experiences to the city’s existing tourism offering.
The emphasis on industry participation also gives the tourism businesses an opportunity to contribute ideas on hospitality, visitor services, travel experiences and destination development.
Mishra said his invitation is part of the city’s efforts to develop tourism projects with support from both the government and private sector.
The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 has brought together policymakers, diplomats and industry representatives from across the tourism sector. The event included discussions on mobility, visa rules, tourism diplomacy, aviation, hospitality, infrastructure and technology.
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