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WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026: New landmarks in Delhi? Kapil Mishra reveals city’s tourism plans

The Delhi government is looking at projects such as an iconic town hall, Pitampura Haat and new heritage attractions to add more visitor experiences across the capital. Mishra has also called for greater participation from tourism and hospitality businesses in developing these projects.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026: New landmarks in Delhi? Kapil Mishra reveals city’s tourism plans
Image Credit: Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra addresses attendees at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026. (Photo: WION)

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