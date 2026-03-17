WION to take PULSE of the Changing World Order

WION, the global news platform, is set to host WION World PULSE. A global thought leadership forum bringing together policymakers, diplomats, business leaders and industry experts to examine the forces shaping the emerging global order. The platform aims to explore how these events are reshaping global systems and influencing the future at a time of accelerating geopolitical shifts, technological disruption and economic realignments.

The gathering is scheduled on March 18, 2026, at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, and will comprise keynote addresses, panel discussions, and curated roundtables designed to translate global developments into informed dialogue and forward-looking perspectives. It’s expected to feature a distinguished line-up of speakers, including Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, and CR Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti.

The forum will also host prominent international voices, including Erik Solheim, former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway, and Namal Rajapaksa, former Minister of Sri Lanka and serving Member of Parliament, among others. The ambassadors and High Commissioners of Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Sri Lanka will also share their insights at the thought leadership platform.

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Commenting on the initiative, Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said: “At a time when the world is witnessing a geopolitical churn, from the raging conflict in West Asia to intensifying debates around AI and digital sovereignty, the need for credible, globally aware journalism has never been greater. As WION completes a decade of reporting on world affairs through an Indian lens, our global thought leadership platform, WION World Pulse, aims to create meaningful conversations around the forces reshaping our future. Here, we seek to convene policymakers, innovators, and thought leaders to examine how geopolitics, technology, and trade are converging to define the rhythm of the new world order.”

Rabin Sharma, Managing Editor, WION, added: “As a global news platform, WION has consistently focused on examining international developments through diverse perspectives. WION World PULSE builds on that vision by creating a platform where policymakers, diplomats, and industry leaders can engage in conversations that interpret the present moment and anticipate the forces that will shape the future.”

Structured around seven key pillars- power, technology, economy, defence, planet, healthcare, and mobility, the forum will drive engaging conversations on the most pressing global issues.

With global broadcast reach and digital amplification across WION and Zee Media’s international and domestic network, WION World PULSE aims to create a platform for informed dialogue and diverse global perspectives on the forces shaping the world today and the future that lies ahead.