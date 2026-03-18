WION World Pulse 2026: Dr Subhash Chandra delivers inaugural address, explains importance of understating the 'pulse of the our times'

New Delhi: WION World PULSE – The Leaders’ Confluence is being held in Delhi today. Bringing together influential leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers from India and across the world’s power corridors - the global dialogue will offer rare insights into the forces shaping tomorrow’s world.

WION World Pulse: Dr Subhash Chandra's opening remarks

Dr Subhash Chandra, founder and mentor of Zee group and former Rajya Sabha member delivered inaugural speech at the New Delhi event. "WION World Pulse summit will capture this WION spirit of world is one, which world needs in these troubled times," he said while opening the address.

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#WIONWorldPulse | We are living in an era of information overload, where social media conversations shape narratives: @subhashchandra, Founder and Mentor of Zee Group and Former Rajya Sabha member#RhythmOfTheNewWorldOrder pic.twitter.com/XFfOUNzGs3 — WION (@WIONews) March 18, 2026

Dr Subhash Chandra recalled how having a India-based media network first came to his mind during the times of Gulf war - the first televised war. Pointing to the current times, he further added says, “War is dominating the conversation , in contrast to concept of WION. Strategic alliances shaping the world. the question for global media is, if world is one family, are we behaving like one?"

Dr Subhash Chandra, Founder and Mentor of Zee group and former Rajya Sabha member also spoke about the current times. He said, "Journalism must try to inform without igniting and attempting to connect. Legacy media like WION carry responsibility to provide clarity and context to viewers. Diplomacy needs credible platforms like WION in a fractured world. The purpose of WION Pulse is to listen to pulse of our times."

Key speakers at WION World Pulse

The distinguished personalities from varied fields will grace the event. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka will attend as the special guest and deliver the keynote address. Other keynote speakers include Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Indian Minister for Road Transport and Highways), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Indian Minister for Tourism), and Prahlad Joshi (Indian Minister for New and Renewable Energy). Other special guests at the event include Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange; Kapil Sharma, Minister of Tourism, Delhi Government; and Elnaaz Norouzi, Iranaian-German actress, among others.