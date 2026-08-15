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Wishes pour in from around the globe on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day

Earlier in the day, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended greetings to India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Wishes pour in from around the globe on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day
Image Credit: IANS

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Wishes pour in from around the globe on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day
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