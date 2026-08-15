/Wishes pour in from around the globe on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day

India’s 80th Independence Day was marked by warm greetings from leaders and institutions across the world, with messages highlighting the country’s longstanding friendships, strong people-to-people ties and growing international partnerships.
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the people of the country. In a post on X, the Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal expressed hope that the deep historical ties and close people-to-people relations between Nepal and India would continue to grow stronger.
Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also conveyed his wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. He described India’s journey since 1947 as an inspiration for developing countries such as the Maldives as they pursue their own democratic paths.
Solih also expressed hope that the friendship and cooperation between India and the Maldives would become even stronger in the years ahead.
Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined the celebrations, wishing India continued progress, unity and prosperity.
Australia’s High Commissioner to India Philip Green also marked the occasion, sharing visuals of the Australian High Commission lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour. He said members of his team were proudly wearing saffron, white and green as he extended Independence Day greetings to Indians across the world.
The Irish Embassy in India also sent its wishes, while pointing to the steady growth of relations between Ireland and India. The embassy noted that the celebrations came at an important time as it prepares to shift from its Malcha Marg office to new and larger premises, calling it a fitting moment to reflect on how far bilateral ties have come and what lies ahead.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs also marked the occasion by calling on Indians at home and abroad to reaffirm their commitment to the country and to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.
Earlier in the day, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended greetings to India.
In a letter to President Murmu, Tharman congratulated India on the “joyous occasion” of its 80th Independence Day and highlighted the robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
He said India-Singapore ties are supported by strong people-to-people connections and have expanded into areas such as skills development, digitalisation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing. Tharman also stressed the importance of drawing on the two countries’ complementary strengths to explore new opportunities for their people.
He further said Singapore and India share an interest in maintaining a peaceful, open and connected region and would continue working together to strengthen regional integration and resilience.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, meanwhile, congratulated President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India on the occasion. He described the relationship between the two countries as a close friendship and expressed hope that India-Israel ties would continue to become stronger.
The messages from Nepal, the Maldives, Latvia, Australia, Ireland, Singapore and Israel reflect the broad international goodwill towards India as it celebrates eight decades of Independence. They also underline the growing importance of partnerships built on friendship, cooperation, shared aspirations and strong people-to-people connections.
(with agnecies input)
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