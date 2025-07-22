Advertisement
NewsIndia
JAGDEEP DHANKHAR RESIGNATION

'Wishing Him Good Health': PM Modi's Message to Jagdeep Dhankhar After VP's Resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been serving as the 14th Vice President of India since August 2022, tendered his resignation on July 21, citing health concerns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in a post on X, said that Dhankhar has served the country in various capacities and wished him good health. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Wishing Him Good Health': PM Modi's Message to Jagdeep Dhankhar After VP's Resignation PM Modi with Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting (Photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health after he stepped down from office. The message came a day after Dhankhar’s sudden resignation from the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been serving as the 14th Vice President of India since August 2022, tendered his resignation on July 21, the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session 2025, citing health concerns.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," the PM posted. 

(this is a developing story)

