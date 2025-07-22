Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health after he stepped down from office. The message came a day after Dhankhar’s sudden resignation from the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been serving as the 14th Vice President of India since August 2022, tendered his resignation on July 21, the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session 2025, citing health concerns.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," the PM posted.

श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति सहित कई भूमिकाओं में देश की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला है। मैं उनके उत्तम… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2025

