With 114 Rafales, AMCA & 6th-gen jets, is Russia’s stealth fighter Su-57 out of IAF race?

New Delhi: India is upgrading its airpower at an unprecedented pace. Last year, the Defence Acquisition Council approved $25 billion to buy transport aircraft, S-400 air defence systems and remotely piloted drones. Earlier, New Delhi cleared $40 billion to acquire more Rafale fighter jets and P-8I naval aircraft to strengthen the country’s aerial capabilities during regional security challenges.

This begs the question whether the Russian Su-57 still has a place in the IAF’s evolving fleet. With 114 Rafales on order, the indigenous LCA Tejas, the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and potential sixth-generation European jets under consideration, the path for India’s Russian stealth acquisition appears increasingly narrow.

Russia’s ‘golden deal’

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A year ago, Russia offered India a “golden deal” for the Su-57, including ready-made aircraft, local production in India and support in developing country’s own fifth-generation fighter, the AMCA. Rosoboronexport later sweetened the deal, promising to leverage the existing Su-30MKI infrastructure to support local production of the Su-57E.

In November 2025, Russia made the proposal more lucrative by including full licensed production in India, technology transfer and a two-seat variant. “Intensive work is underway across a range of areas, including the Su-57E platform, which can be utilised to implement India’s programme for developing its own fifth-generation fighter,” Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said at the time.

Despite these offers, India has not officially accepted the Su-57. Military experts say that past failures of the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) partnership, concerns about the aircraft’s performance and potential US sanctions have all influenced India’s cautious approach.

In addition, the proposed two-seat Su-57E variant does not so far exist and is expected to fly for the first time in late 2026 or early 2027.

Facing the Chinese challenge

China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has already fielded two fifth-generation stealth fighters, the J-20 and J-35A, and unveiled the J-20S, a two-seat variant built for complex missions and manned-unmanned teaming.

Experts say adding a second pilot to the J-20S effectively brings in another mission commander, similar to a number ten in soccer who can score individually while directing the team in combat.

Aware of this capability shortfall, India has been moving aggressively on multiple fronts to ensure its air superiority. IAF Chief Air Marshal AP Singh had previously said that an off-the-shelf fifth-generation fighter might be necessary to maintain strategic parity with China.

Rafale expansion and AMCA development

Earlier this year, India’s DAC granted “acceptance of necessity” for 114 additional Rafale jets, the largest single fighter acquisition in the country’s history. Expected to cost approximately $35.65 billion, this purchase is intended to bolster the IAF’s shrinking squadron strength, which presently stands at 29 squadrons against the authorised 42.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted plans to co-produce these jets in India, calling the acquisition “a new step forward” in Indo-French defence collaboration. Along with Rafales, India continues to advance the indigenous AMCA programme.

The Defence Research and Development (DRDO) recently shortlisted three industrial consortia, including Tata Advanced Systems, a Larsen & Toubro-Bharat Electronics consortium and a Bharat Forge-BEML-Data Patterns team, to develop prototypes, which will later be assessed for full-scale production.

The AMCA is essential to India’s goal of cutting import dependency while deploying a fifth-generation stealth fighter that can meet regional threats. Military strategists say that co-producing the Su-57 could interfere with AMCA’s development, making a major Russian order even less likely.

Eyes on the future: Sixth-generation jets

Beyond Rafale and the AMCA, India is also exploring options to join sixth-generation fighter programmes. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has shown interest in two international consortia – the Global Combat Aircraft Programme (GCAP) led by the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan, and the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) led by France, Germany and Spain. These systems promise cutting-edge capabilities, including crewed fighters, loyal-wingman drones, AI-powered combat networks, advanced stealth and next-generation weapons.

Joining one of these programmes would allow India to close the long-term technology gap with China, ensuring the IAF is competitive in future aerial warfare.

The Su-57’s uncertain road

Despite Russia’s lucrative offers, including unrestricted technology transfer, local production and integration of Indian subsystems, the Su-57 appears to be a low priority for India at present.

With the AMCA still in development and squadron strength already bolstered by Rafales, India is effectively charting a path that relies more on indigenous programmes and strategic international partnerships than on Russian stealth fighters.

However, experts suggest that acquiring a small number of Su-57E aircraft could still offer short-term operational benefits, bridging capability gaps until the AMCA and other next-generation platforms enter service.

The Russian fighter’s future in the Indian Air Force is uncertain as India balances immediate needs with long-term modernisation goals.