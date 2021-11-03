With 11,903 new COVID-19 cases, India's active count drops to lowest in 252 days

New Delhi: India reported 11,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the country's active count has now dropped to the lowest in 252 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday (November 3, 2021) morning.

Active infections now account for less than 1% of the total cases and currently stand at 1,51,209.

India also saw 14,159 coronavirus-related recoveries and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has now so far recorded more than 3.69 crore recoveries and 4,59,191 fatalities.

On the other hand, with the administration of 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has crossed 107.29 crores, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday. The Health Ministry stated that more than 14.68 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is noteworthy that over 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while around 38 per cent have received both shots.

