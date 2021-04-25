With 15889 COVID-19 cases, West Bengal registers highest single-day spike

New Delhi: West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, while the death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin data on Sunday said.

At least 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,44,209 in the state. The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said. Altogether 55,600 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Saturday.

Meanwhile, seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly election will be held on Monday for 34 assembly constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur. More than 86 lakh voters will likely cast their vote for 284 candidates in the contest.

Polling will take place across 12,068 polling stations spread over nine constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata.

The results will be declared on May 2.