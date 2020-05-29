With 1,65,799 COVID-19 cases, India now ninth-worst hit country in world

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799 on Friday, making it the world's ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am.

According to Worldometer, India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of total number of COVID-19 cases.

The Health Ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," the Health Ministry said. The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3251 2125 59 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 Assam 856 104 4 5 Bihar 3296 1211 15 6 Chandigarh 288 189 4 7 Chhattisgarh 399 83 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 16281 7495 316 10 Goa 69 38 0 11 Gujarat 15562 8003 960 12 Haryana 1504 881 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 276 70 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2036 859 27 15 Jharkhand 469 212 4 16 Karnataka 2533 834 47 17 Kerala 1088 555 7 18 Ladakh 73 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 7453 4050 321 20 Maharashtra 59546 18616 1982 21 Manipur 55 5 0 22 Meghalaya 21 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 18 0 0 25 Odisha 1660 887 7 26 Puducherry 51 14 0 27 Punjab 2158 1946 40 28 Rajasthan 8067 4817 180 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 19372 10548 145 31 Telengana 2256 1345 67 32 Tripura 242 167 0 33 Uttarakhand 500 79 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 7170 4215 197 35 West Bengal 4536 1668 295 Cases being reassigned to states 4673 Total# 165799 71106 4706 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Of the 175 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 85 were in Maharashtra, 22 in Gujarat, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Delhi, 12 in Tamil Nadu, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Telangana and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths followed by Gujarat with 960 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 321, Delhi with 316, West Bengal with 295, Uttar Pradesh with 197, Rajasthan with 180, Tamil Nadu with 145, Telangana with 67 and Andhra Pradesh with 59 deaths.

The death toll reached 47 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 27 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 19 deaths, Bihar has 15 while Odisha and Kerala have reported seven deaths each.

Himachal Pradesh has registered five COVID-19 fatalities, while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far, according to the ministry data.

According to the Ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

According to the Health Ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 59,546 followed by Tamil Nadu at 19,372, Delhi at 16,281, Gujarat at 15,562, Rajasthan at 8,067, Madhya Pradesh at 7,453 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,170.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 4,536 in West Bengal, 3,296 in Bihar and 3,251 in Andhra Pradesh.

It has risen to 2,533 in Karnataka, 2,256 in Telangana,? 2,158 in Punjab, 2,036 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,660 in Odisha.

Haryana has reported 1,504 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 1,088 cases. A total of 856 people have been infected with the virus in Assam and 469 in Jharkhand.

Uttarakhand has registered 500 cases, Chhattisgarh has 399, Chandigarh has reported 288 cases, Himachal Pradesh has 276, Tripura has 242, Ladakh has 73 and Goa has 69 cases so far.

Manipur has reported 55 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 instances of infection while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Meghalaya has registered 21 cases. Nagaland has reported 18 infections, Arunachal Pradesh reported three cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till how.

"4,673 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."