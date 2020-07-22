With 37,724 new COVID-19 cases India nears 12 lakh-mark, recovery rate over 63%

New Delhi: India's total coronavirus COVID-19 cases mounted to 11,92,915 which includes 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed. The recovery rate stood at 63.12 per cent.

India is the third-worst hit country and is adding almost one lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11-lakh mark.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 1,80,643 COVID-19 cases so far while Delhi has a total tally of 1,25,096 cases and 3,690 deaths, according to the Ministry.

Other states that have witnessed a higher number of COVID-19 positive cases include, Andhra Pradesh with 58,668 cases, Karnataka with 71,069 while Telangana has reported 47,705 COVID-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a the total of 1,47,24, 546 samples till July 21 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday.

Overall there are 14.8 million COVID-19 cases in the world now while the number of fatalities have crossed 615,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.