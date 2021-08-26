हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

With 46,164 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours India registers a rise of 22.7%

COVID-19 Alert: India on Thursday reported 46,164 new COVID-19 cases taking total caseload to 3,25,58,530 and the death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh cases, in the last 24 hours. 

File photo

New Delhi: India on Thursday (August 26, 2021) reported 46,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,25,58,530 and the death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh cases, as per the data shared by Union Health Ministry. 

As many as 34,159 recoveries have been logged in the last 24 hours taking the total Recoveries to 3,17,88,440. The recovery rate currently is at 97.63%. Besides, India's active cases rose to 3,33,725 in 24 hours, comprising 1.03% of the total infection count.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58%. It has been less than 3% for the last 30 days. While, tht weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.02%. It has been below 3% for the last 62 days, according to the ministry.

At least, 60.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the data said.

