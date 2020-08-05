With 52509 new cases India's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1908254; death toll at 39795

New Delhi: India's tally of coronavirus COVID-19 infections climbed to over 19 lakh cases on Wednesday (August 5, 2020), with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 in just two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, the data showed.

The number of recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, and the recovery rate has risen to 67.19 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent, the data stated.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 per cent of the total caseload.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to August 4 with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.