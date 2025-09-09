With 55 Warships Under Construction, Aiming for 200: How the Indian Navy Is Growing Against China, Pakistan

New Delhi: India is rapidly preparing to safeguard its vast maritime interests and respond to growing threats in open seas from China and Pakistan. By 2035, the Indian Navy aims to field a powerful networked force of more than 200 warships and submarines. In the current geopolitical turbulence, the maritime domain is increasingly critical to national strategy.

According to information compiled by the Times of India, the Navy currently has 55 large and small warships under construction in Indian shipyards, with a total cost of approximately Rs 99,500 crore.

An additional 74 warships and naval platforms have received approval or Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for domestic construction. Its estimated cost stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Projects awaiting contract signatures include nine diesel-electric submarines, seven next-generation multi-role stealth frigates, eight anti-submarine warfare corvettes and 12 mine countermeasure vessels. Other projects are also in the pipeline under AoN approval, including four next-generation destroyers with 10,000-ton displacement each.

The Navy is also preparing for the indigenous construction of a second aircraft carrier to eventually replace the aging INS Vikramaditya, following the 40,000-ton INS Vikrant.

Building A Navy Takes Time

A senior official said the Navy cannot be built overnight. It requires years of planning and construction. Along with United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom, India is now among the few nations that is capable of designing, building and operating aircraft carriers and SSBNs (nuclear-powered submarines armed with ballistic missiles).

The official added that spending on warship construction has a 1.8 times multiplier effect on the domestic economy, as each shipyard job generates five to six additional jobs in supporting industries.

Current Strength Of The Indian Navy

The Indian Navy presently operates 140 warships, including 17 diesel-electric submarines (11 of them aging) and two SSBNs, along with over 250 aircraft and helicopters.

With older ships gradually retiring, the force plans to expand to over 200 warships and submarines and 350 naval aircraft and helicopters in the coming decade.

Another official said that by 2037, the fleet could reach 230 warships.

China Has The World’s Largest Navy

China possesses the world’s largest navy with 370 ships and submarines. It is rapidly expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean, while exploring additional bases and turnaround facilities in Djibouti, Pakistan (Karachi and Gwadar) and Cambodia (Ream).

Beijing is also assisting Islamabad in enhancing its naval capabilities, including supplying eight Yuan-class or Hangor-class diesel-electric submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) for improved underwater performance.

Pakistan’s Challenge

Officials highlighted that Pakistan currently operates five aging Agosta-class submarines. The induction of the Hangor-class submarines next year will enhance its naval capacity.

India remains concerned about a declining conventional naval combat edge.

Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) has begun discussions with German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to build six diesel-electric submarines equipped with both AIP and land-attack cruise missiles, at a cost exceeding Rs 70,000 crore.

Meanwhile, a project to build three additional French-origin Scorpene-class submarines, costing over Rs 32,000 crore, remains stalled. Beyond the six new Scorpenes, the Navy currently operates seven very old Russian Kilo-class and four German HDW submarines.