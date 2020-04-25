With 57 fatalities, India records highest spike in coronavirus COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours; recovery rate at 20.66%

NEW DELHI: Despite a month of lockdown and several preventive measures taken by the Centre and the state government, India recorded the highest spike in coronavirus COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours with 57 more deaths due to the deadly virus,

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 775 and the number of infected cases topped the 24,500-mark in the country as of 8 AM on Saturday.

The ministry stated that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 24,506 on Saturday morning which includes 18,668 active cases, 5,0623people cured/discharged and 775 deaths due to the disease.

As many as 1,429 new COVID-19 cases and 57 more deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Notably, the cases number more than 70 among foreign nationals.

Amid all this, there are some good signs as the rate of recovery in the country from the COVID-19 infection is at 20.66% and more than 5000 people have successfully recovered so far.

Maharashtra still remains the worst-affected state with more than 6,000 cases and 280 deaths. Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities.

Delhi ranks third in terms of the worst-hit state/UTs in India.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 27 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 955 145 29 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 223 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 30 0 8 Delhi 2514 857 53 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2815 265 127 11 Haryana 272 156 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 454 109 5 14 Jharkhand 57 8 3 15 Karnataka 474 152 18 16 Kerala 450 331 3 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1852 210 92 19 Maharashtra 6817 840 301 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 94 33 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 298 67 17 26 Rajasthan 2034 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1755 866 22 28 Telangana 984 253 26 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 48 25 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1621 247 25 32 West Bengal 571 103 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 24506* 5063 775 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.

The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.

As a huge relief to both shopkeepers and consumers alike, the central government on Friday night allowed the neighbourhood shops in residential areas to function, albeit with adherence to wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing norms.

The order by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the lockdown exemption is being extended to shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood, and standalone shops. Even market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to open. However, shopping malls have still not been allowed to function.

"All registered shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/ UT, including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood, and standalone shops, exempted from lockdown restrictions," the MHA order stated, adding, "Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open."