'With a spirit of human compassion and support': Tej Pratap Yadav announces Rs 11 lakh financial aid for actor Rajpal Yadav's family

Tej Pratap Yadav, National President of Janshakti Janta Dal, has announced financial support of Rs 11 lakh to the family of Rajpal Yadav, following the actor's surrender at the Tihar Jail on February 5 over multiple cheque dishonour cases against him.

Tej Pratap said he got to know about the actor and comedian's situation from his bother, Rao Inderjit Yadav's post.

He expressed solidarity with the actor's family on behalf of his party and promised financial aid on “humanitarian grounds.”

In a post on X, Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, "I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family. With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family."

Earlier today, actor Sonu Sood also extended financial assistance to Rajpal Yadav, offering him a small signing amount, "adjustable against future work", for his upcoming film.

In his X handle, Sonu Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

The financial assistance follows the Delhi High Court’s rejection of Rajpal Naurang Yadav’s last attempt to evade jail in multiple cheque-dishonour cases, directing him to surrender to authorities before any further hearings.

The order was issued after Yadav missed the Court’s surrender deadline, having repeatedly failed to honour commitments to pay the complainant company.

The senior lawyer appearing for the actor said that Yadav was prepared to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately, with a tentative repayment schedule agreed for the remaining amount.

However, the Court rejected to provide any relief, noting that Yadav had already been asked to surrender on February 4, 2026.

Justice Sharma noted that, as the actor had not complied with the surrender order, he would be heard only after surrendering to the jail authorities.

In response to the Court’s remarks, Yadav’s lawyer said that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later on February 5.

The Court clarified that once he surrenders, he would be permitted to file the appropriate application as per the law.