With Bihar Polls In Sight, NDA Eyes Migrant Population To Boost Tally

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Bihar assembly elections are just 8 months away and the political parties are already making concerted efforts to woo the voters. With the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj working hard on the ground, the National Democratic Alliance is facing a very challenging election this time. The NDA has set a target of winning over 200 seats this time out of the 243 while the RJD is confident of returning to power on its own.

While the caste equations play a crucial role in Bihar politics, the NDA is now looking at even migrant voters. Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey said on Sunday the NDA government was making concerted efforts to connect with the large migrant Bihari population across the country.

Dubey said that Bihar Diwas celebration events are being organised at 75 locations across multiple states between March 22 and 30 to engage with the estimated two crore Biharis living outside the state for livelihood. "The NDA government wants them to witness firsthand the development and progress Bihar has made. We expect their continued support for the coalition to return to power," Dubey told reporters.

While Biharis living outside the state may not come to the state during the polls, their opinion influences the family members staying back in the state and thus may play a big role in shaping the narrative. Dubey also said the party's ties with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) Nitish Kumar is strong and will continue to remain so.

Political observers believe BJP is counting on every vote in the forthcoming elections at a time when the contest may get intensified with new dynamics. Bihar will go to the polls in November this year.