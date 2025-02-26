Advertisement
BIHAR CABINET EXPANSION

Bihar Cabinet Expansion Takes Places Months Ahead Of Polls; CM Nitish Gets 7 Ministers From BJP Quota

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: All the ministers hail from different castes and thus are clearly an attempt by the ruling coalition to balance caste equations ahead of the polls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
With Bihar elections due in November this year, the National Democratic Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar today expanded its cabinet, inducting seven more ministers from the BJP. All the ministers hail from different castes and thus are clearly an attempt by the ruling coalition to balance caste equations ahead of the polls.

The new ministers are Jivesh Mishra, a Bhumihar face and MLA from the Jale seat, Bihar Sharif MLA Sunil Kumar - a Koiri face, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, a Kurmi leader and MLA from the Amnaur Seat, Arariya MLA Vijay Mandal hailing from the Kewat caste, Sahebganj MLA Raju Singh - a Rajput leader, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Sarawagi - Marwari leader, and Riga MLA Moti Lal Prasad -a Vaishya face.

This is a developing story.

 

