'With Blessings From Family...' : Robert Vadra Signals Readiness To Join Politics

After Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered politics, her husband, businessman Robert Vadra, is now set to make his political debut. On Monday, Vadra expressed his willingness to join politics, stating that if the Congress party believes he should take that step, he would do so with the blessings of his family.

Vadra highlighted that his association with politics has primarily stemmed from his ties to the Gandhi family. However, he noted that over the years, various political parties have attempted to draw him into political debates, frequently using his name as a diversion during elections or other controversies.

"My association with politics is only because I am a member of the Gandhi family. But I will also say that in the last many years, many parties have used my name and always pulled me into politics by default because every time there's an election, they remember my name. Every time they have an issue that they want to digress from, they remember my name," Vadra said, ANI reported.