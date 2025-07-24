With British PM Starmer By His Side, PM Modi Urges Action Against Khalistani Extremists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, where the two leaders signed a historic free trade agreement between the two nations. The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks. While Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Starmer for his strong support and solidarity extended to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he also raised the issue of extremism.

While the two leaders committed to strengthening the global fight against terrorism, they also noted that extremism and radicalisation pose a threat to both societies, and they agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation to deal with the menace. Prime Minister Modi also sought UK’s cooperation to bring to justice economic offenders and fugitives.

"We thank Prime Minister Starmer and his government for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are united in our view that there can be no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that forces with extremist ideologies must not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's remark came amid growing concerns over the presence of Khalistani extremists in the United Kingdom, who have in the past also created ruckus at the Indian High Commission in London.

The agencies from both countries, he announced, will also continue to work in cooperation and coordination on the issue of extradition of economic offenders.

Briefing media later in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "With regard to the activities of extremists, we shared our thoughts and views. We have noted the fact that they are increasingly active and have in past and continue to threaten the safety and security of our diplomatic missions and personnel, inciting violence against our leaders and our diplomats...We received cooperation from the UK on this matter."

The two leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, including on the developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Earlier this year, Khalistani goons created a ruckus outside the Chatham House in London, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was attending an event. A video from the event, showing a protester running towards the EAM's vehicle as he was leaving the venue, also went viral on social media, highlighting the security breach.

This was not the first time that anti-India, radical elements had organised demonstrations, attacks, as well as arson in London.

In March 2023, New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with the UK government after Khalistani extremists vandalised the Indian High Commission in London. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had demanded an explanation from the British authorities for the complete absence of British security that allowed the Khalistani goons to enter the High Commission premises.