Delhi Poll Results: Following a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, the future of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be in jeopardy. This defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which made a strong return to the capital after a drought of more than 26 years, can be a starting point for several challenges that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party might face in the coming days.

One such challenge that may begin to bother AAP is that after being decimated in the national capital, can the party retain its national party status? The BJP secured a thumping win in Delhi, bagging 48 seats in the 70-member House, with the ruling AAP falling well short with just 22 seats.

How Did AAP Earn National Party Status?

In 2023, the Election Commission granted national party status to the AAP after it secured nearly 13 per cent vote share and five seats in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. After opening its account in the state, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was established as a state party in Gujarat, alongside Delhi, Punjab, and Goa—meeting the requirement for national recognition.

As of now, there are six national parties in India, namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the National People’s Party (NPP).

Key Ways To Retain National Status

To retain the national status, a party has to ensure good performances in Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. A party needs to secure at least 6 per cent of total valid votes in four or more states in Lok Sabha or state legislative assembly elections and at least four Lok Sabha seats.

Representation in the Lok Sabha: At least 2 per cent of the total seats in the Lower House, with members elected from at least three different states.

Recognition in multiple states: Recognized as a state party in at least four states.

What Happens If AAP Loses Delhi?

Despite losing Assembly polls in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will not lose its national status. Here’s Why

1. The AAP might have lost the Delhi polls, but it did manage to garner a vote share of around 43%.

2. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged a seat in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls held last year.

3. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged three seats, improving its performance from the 2019 general elections.

4. The AAP is ruling in Punjab with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister.

5. In the Goa Assembly elections held in March 2022, it received 6.77% of the vote.

6. In the Gujarat polls in 2022, the party got 13% of the votes, which helped it to achieve the tag of the national party.

However, if the AAP’s performance declines in these states—for instance if it fails to secure 6 per cent of votes or two seats in any of these four states—then its national status can be in danger when the chief poll body conducts its next review.