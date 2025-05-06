With Few Hours To Go For Mega Mock Drills, What Key Steps Can Residents Take To Ensure Safety During Exercise?

Mega Mock Drills: With hours to go for the mega mock drills which are set to take place on Wednesday across several states, the first perhaps since 1971, all states and union territories are preparing to operationalise air-raid sirens and train people on evacuation protocols and cleaning of bunkers and trenches, among other steps, in the event of a "hostile attack".

The emergency preparedness will be conducted by most states from 4 pm. The number of volunteers associated with this drill would be around 6 lakh, but the final number could be more, according to media reports.

The drill follows the Union Home Ministry's communication on Monday to states and Union territories to conduct the drills due to the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, and left several others injured.

Ahead of the drill, the Delhi government issued an elaborate set of instructions for residents to ensure they follow the steps for personal safety.

1. Air Raid Warning Sirens

Preparation Steps for Citizens: Familiarise yourself with the air raid siren sounds (e.g., long wails for alerts and short bursts for all-clear). Identify the nearest shelter locations, such as basements, underground car parks, or designated safe zones. Keep a basic emergency kit ready, including a torch with extra batteries and water bottles Non-perishable food items, First aid kit

What to Do During the Drill: Immediately stop outdoor activities and proceed to the nearest shelter. Avoid using phones unless necessary to keep communication lines free for emergencies. Follow instructions from the authorities or wardens present in the area.

What Not to Do: Do not ignore the sirens or assume it is unimportant. Avoid panicking or creating unnecessary commotion.

2. Civilian & Student Training

Preparation Steps for Citizens: Attend community training sessions conducted before the drill. Teach children the basics of emergency response, such as dropping low and covering their heads. Identifying safe spaces at home, school, or neighbourhoods, practice first aid techniques like treating minor injuries or CPR.

What to Do During the Drill: Actively participate and follow the instructions given by trainers. Ensure children and elderly family members are included in all steps of the exercise.

What Not to Do: Avoid dismissing the importance of these drills for children or yourself. Do not assume that others will take responsibility for your safety.

3. Crash Blackout Measures

Preparation Steps for Citizens: Install thick blackout curtains or blinds on all windows. Prepare your home to operate without lights during the blackout. Use light-blocking materials like dark cloth or cardboard. Ensure outdoor lights are switched off during drills. Test your preparedness by simulating a blackout with family members.

What to Do During the Drill: Turn off or cover all light sources, including electronic devices like TVs, phones, or tablets. Keep torches and candles ready, but avoid placing them near windows.

What Not to Do: Do not use any light that could be visible from outside. Avoid stepping outdoors unnecessarily during the blackout.

4. Camouflaging Vital Installations

Preparation Steps for Citizens: Report any unfamiliar activity near critical installations to authorities. Avoid sharing sensitive information about local facilities on social media.

What to Do During the Drill: Observe and learn how authorities camouflage vital installations to understand their importance. Support by ensuring smooth access for authorities conducting the exercise.

What Not to Do: Do not interfere with camouflaging activities or enter restricted areas. Avoid photographing or posting about the drill online.

5. Evacuation Plan Updates & Rehearsals

Preparation Steps for Citizens: Study evacuation routes and identify the nearest shelter or safe zone. Prepare a "go-bag" with essentials, including: identification documents, emergency contact numbers, medicines, snacks and water. Practice the evacuation plan with family members, ensuring everyone knows their role.

What to Do During the Drill: Follow designated evacuation routes in an orderly manner. Assist elderly or disabled individuals if needed. Keep calm and listen to instructions from officials or marshals.

What Not to Do: Do not block pathways or stop to collect unnecessary belongings during the drill. Avoid taking private vehicles unless instructed, as it may cause congestion.

General Preparedness Tips for Citizens

Before the Drill: Stay informed about the drill timings and activities through local announcements or social media. Share information with neighbours, especially those who may not have access to official updates.

During the Drill: Treat the drill seriously, as it prepares you for real emergencies. Encourage family and friends to participate actively.

After the Drill: Provide constructive feedback to organisers about any challenges faced. Revisit your emergency plans and make necessary updates based on the experience.

Dos: Keep a calm and cooperative attitude during the drill. Make sure children, the elderly, and pets are part of your emergency preparedness plan.

Don'ts: Avoid spreading rumours or misinformation about the drill. Do not take shortcuts or bypass safety measures during the exercises.